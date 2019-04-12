Lauren London Unveils New Nipsey Hussle Arm Tattoo: ‘Real Love Never Dies’

Lauren London will never stop loving her late partner Nipsey Hussle.

The actress took to her Instagram on the day of Nipsey’s memorial service in Los Angeles to unveil her new tattoo in honour of the late rapper whom she began dating in 2013.

The ink job features the phrase, “God Will Rise,” which is the translation of Nipsey’s first name Ermias. “Real Love Never Dies When you see me, you will always see him #LoveYouHussle #TMC,” she captioned the photo.

This comes days after she opened up about her family’s loss via Instagram. She wrote:

I am completely lost

I’ve lost my best friend

My sanctuary

My protector

My soul….

I’m lost without you

We are lost without you babe

I have no words

Check out her speech at his burial ceremony below:

"I'm never going to give up on you. My loyalty and devotion is to you." 💙 Lauren London reads a text that she sent Nipsey #CelebrationOfNipseyHussle pic.twitter.com/roQ3rM8xbk — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 11, 2019