Lauren London Pens Beautiful Posthumous Birthday Message to Nipsey Hussle

Gone but never forgotten, Lauren London is still very much in love with her partner and baby daddy, Nipsey Hussle.

The actress took to her Instagram page to pen a sweet and emotional message to her ‘twin flame’ on what would have been his 35th birthday.

The mother of two noted wrote,

“King Ermais, Best friend, Twin Flame, Greatest Teacher, Beautiful Sting Vessel, The Spiritual Giant that walked Earth. “I miss you” will never be deep enough for the void left in my soul. Yet, I know you walk with me- always still. Happy 35th. Eternally Yours, Boogie

Nipsey Hussle was assassinated on March 31, 2019. The death of the rapper and longtime partner of Lauren London, rocked the Hiphop scene in America.

