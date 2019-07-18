Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s Son Will Inherit $1 Million

The Blast reports that Lauren London recently filed to establish guardianship over her 2-year-old son with Nipsey Hussle, Kross Asghedom, in which she said that Kross is reportedly “anticipated to inherit approximately $1 million” from Nipsey Hussle’s estate.

The said documents added that London states that she is already taking care of Kross Asghedom, and if granted sole guardianship she will look out for his “best interests” as he receives the hefty inheritance from his late father. She also reportedly wants to be his guardian so that she can continue to participate in any ongoing legal matters with Nipsey’s estate and probate on his behalf. The documents see her list Emani Asghedon, Nipsey’s 10-year-old daughter with Tanisha Foster, as Kross’ relative.

Speaking with the press, a rep said “this is a private matter and Lauren has not and will not make any statements. We asked that everyone respect their need for privacy. Thank you.”

Fans wish her well.