Laura Ikeji is one proud mama!

Over the weekend, the socialite welcomed her second child with her husband Ogbonna Kanu. Now, she has taken to her Instagram to introduce her daughter to fans, and also to reveal the adorable bundle’s name.

“Issa girl and she looks AMAZING. Y’all know I wasn’t gonna post without makeup and hair right??? I’m Laura!💅😂😂😂. Her name is Laurel and she’s Laura’s baby girl for life,” she wrote.

