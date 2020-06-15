Laura Ikeji Kanu and Daughter are Twinning in Their Matching Ankara Outfits

Laura Ikeji Kanu and her daughter, Laurel are mother-daugher goals.
The mother of two posted a sweet shot of herself and her mini-me wearing matching Ankara outfits.
Laura revealed that she made their outfits herself, using needle and thread and therefore, can answer to the ‘designer’ tag now.
So I went into my sister’s room and saw this Ankara material and it clicked to make Laurel and I a mommy and me outfit, I used need and thread to make this beautiful outfit. I think I’m a designer now hehe. Being a mom, I can say is my greatest achievement. I love being a mommy. Never take any moment for granted.
The pair are beyond cute and make for a very formidable mother-daughter duo.