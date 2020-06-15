Laura Ikeji Kanu and Daughter are Twinning in Their Matching Ankara Outfits

Laura Ikeji Kanu and her daughter, Laurel are mother-daugher goals.

The mother of two posted a sweet shot of herself and her mini-me wearing matching Ankara outfits.

Laura revealed that she made their outfits herself, using needle and thread and therefore, can answer to the ‘designer’ tag now.

The pair are beyond cute and make for a very formidable mother-daughter duo.

 

