Launch of Nationwide Hip Hop Peace Contest: #16BarsForPeace with King Kaka

Yesterday, Kennedy Ombima aka King Kaka, a popular Kenyan rapper, entrepreneur and philanthropist in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) launched a nationwide three-week hip hop peace contest dubbed #16BarsForPeace to celebrate the International Day of Peace on September 21. The contest will run from September 21st to October 9th, 2020.

The #16BarsForPeace contest is open to Kenyan citizens in all 47 counties up to the age of 35. The contest hopes to co-create positive and inspiring conversations and interpretations of peace from the point of view of young Kenyans.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused conflict in households and communities. It’s a great honour to be the voice of this campaign which uses hip hop to include young Kenyan voices in peace initiatives,” King Kaka said.

To participate in the contest, aspiring artistes are required to post a rap video on social media about peace to a beat produced by Kaka Empire. Contestants will be judged on the content of their lyrics, originality and delivery.

“My focus will be to amplify the activism of young people committed to creating a more peaceful world. I’m excited to help amplify the voices young peace advocates,” King Kaka. Young people can be real peacemakers in their communities, counties and the nation at large.

For the videos to be eligible, contestants must use the official hashtag, #16BarsForPeace on social media. The top three contestants will walk away with cash prizes. The overall contest winner will join King Kaka, Femi One and Jadi in a peace anthem titled Mbekse

Please find attached the official poster, the beat for the contest and the peace anthem by King Kaka, Femi one and Jadi.

