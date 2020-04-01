Latest Transfer: United to offer Pogba in De Ligt chase

With the world of football on standstill following the coronavirus outbreak, clubs are nonetheless gearing up for subsequent campaigns with deals being worked on.

Manchester United, Juventus and Arsenal are some of the clubs working on deals for the coming season (if any).

Check out some of the deals in the pipeline below.

Manchester United are preparing a bid for Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 20, with France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, set to leave Old Trafford and go the other way.

The Red Devils could be forced into paying Chile striker Alexis Sanchez, 31, a £1.1m annual loyalty fee when he returns from his loan spell at Inter Milan.

Everton are planning huge summer bids for Real Madrid’s Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, and Juventus’ Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 29.

Meanwhile, the Toffees are using video conferencing service Zoom to stay in touch with team-mates and medical staff, with injured France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 30, set to talk to his surgeon on the platform.

Arsenal are interested in Ivory Coast siblings, midfielder Hamed Traore, 20, who is on loan at Sassuolo from Empoli, and his brother Amad, 17, a winger at Atalanta.