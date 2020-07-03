Late Ramos penalty rescues Real

Sergio Ramos’ penalty sent Real Madrid four points clear at the top of La Liga with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Getafe.

Real looked as if they were going to be frustrated until Mathias Olivera fouled Dani Carvajal, with Ramos stepping up to score his 21st consecutive penalty.

Getafe, in contention for a Champions League place, gave as good as they got, forcing Thibaut Courtois to make three saves in the opening 12 minutes.

Real did not have many big chances against their less illustrious neighbours, with Luka Modric having a shot deflected wide and Karim Benzema dragging an effort away from goal.

Real Madrid, on 74 points, now only need to win four of their final five games to finish above Barca for their second La Liga title since 2012.

