Late Gana’s successor nabbed

The military has arrested Kumor Fachii who is alleged to have taken over the mantle of leadership from the late militant leader, Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana.

The suspect was paraded before newsmen at the headquarters of the Four Special Forces Command in Doma, Nasarawa State.

Commander, Four Special Forces Command, Doma, Major General Gadzama Ali paraded the suspect on Wednesday, saying seventy six suspected members of the notorious militia group are currently in custody of security operatives.

The military claims Fachii is a suspected ring leader of a notorious militia gang operating in various locations in Benue and other states in the North Central.

Gadzama said Fachii was arrested during an operation in Agbi village in Katsina Ala Local Government Area of Benue state.

He said dangerous weapons recovered from the suspect include arms and ammunition, three locally made rocket launchers, charms and military uniforms among others.

Speaking to newsmen, Fachii said he “joined the gang led by late Terwase alias Gana in 2018.”

It will be recalled that the late Gana, was killed recently by the military after he had surrendered for amnesty, which was to be granted to him by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

His execution caused a stir in the North-central state, with many claiming it was a major setback to the peace process.

