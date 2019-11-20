Late Ekwueme immortalized in Enugu

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Wednesday, immortalized the late former Vice President of Nigeria, Alex Ekwueme, by renaming the popular Ezikwo Street in Independence Layout, Enugu, to “Dr. Alex Ekwueme Street”.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, the governor said the decision was in commemoration of the second anniversary of the death of Mr Ekwueme – the Ide of Oko Kingdom in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State – who passed on November 19, 2017.

The statement described late former vice president as a “passionate patriot, foremost statesman, committed nationalist, uncommon leader, distinguished scholar, political bridge-builder, outstanding manager of men and materials and a quintessential gentleman.”

It added that the Enugu State Government will continue to celebrate the life and times of the icon of peace and national unity “who bestrode our political, intellectual and social spaces like a colossus in many ways.”

The statement by the SSG disclosed that the state government has directed the Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area to “immediately rename Ezikwo Street, Independence Layout, Enugu, to Dr. Alex Ekwueme Street, Independence Layout, Enugu” and ensure the implementation.

Ekwueme, who hailed from Anambra State, lived in Enugu until his death two years ago.