Late Burundi president Pierre Buyoya to be buried in Mali

The funeral of the late Burundi president, Pierre Buyoya, will be held in Mali at a date to be announced later, family sources said on Sunday.

Buyoya, 71, president of Burundi from 1987 to 1993 and from 1996 to 2003, died on Thursday in Paris, France, after complications from Covid-19.

In a communiqué, the spouse, children and grandchildren announced that the funeral of the late president will be hosted in Mali where he and his wife had lived for many years.

The family expressed its gratitude to the Malian authorities, the African Union Commission (AUC) and all those who have offered their solidarity.

Bamako had already offered to hold the funeral of the man who was recently the Senior African Union (AU) representative for Mali and Sahel.

“The one we are mourning today is a great Burundian, a great African, a great Sahelian and finally a great Malian, our compatriot. We regret his death,” Mali’s president of the transition, Bah N’daw, said.

Buyoya had serious judicial problems in Burundi where he was sentenced, in October, to life imprisonment in a case of assassination of his successor, Melchior Ndadaye, in 1993.

