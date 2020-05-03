Latasha Ngwube Calls Out Stranger Who Sent Food to Her House

Latasha Ngwube has taken to her Instagram to call out the stranger who dropped off food with her security man.

According to the show host, her security brought the take out plate containing fried yam, snails and sauce for Latasha, with an instruction on how when she should eat the eat. And while many people would find this gesture nice, she thinks it is annoying.

And what’s even more strange is that this stranger has showed up at her house the day before and told her security that he calls Latasha ‘bae.’

Addressing her fans, Latasha says, “”Some of you will say Awwwwwwwwww But NO please! What kind of local setup is this? Oyinbo surprise romance is with flawa, perf, teddy bie etc not fried yam and snails that’s like what they are using for sacrifice!!!😤😤😤”

And she said a lot more. Watch the clip below:

