LASU student, murdered by boyfriend for ritual, to be buried in Lagos

The body of a final year student of the Lagos State University (LASU), Favour Daley-Oladele, who was allegedly murdered for money rituals by her boyfriend at a church in Ikoyi-Ile in Osun State, on December 8, will be buried in Lagos tomorrow.

According to The Nation, the burial arrangement followed the exhumation of her body at Ikoyi-Ile in Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State by the Police on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Kokumo, who led the team that exhumed the body, said the move would enable the police to conclude investigation into the case.

The self-proclaimed pastor Segun Philips, a woman- Bola Adeeko, and her son, Owolabi, are being interrogated by the police in connection with the killing. The police said they will be arraigned in Osun State.

Owolabi, 23, allegedly confessed to killing Daley-Oladele while Philips reportedly used a knife to remove some of her organs and used them to prepare a concoction for Owolabi and his mother to eat.

Mother and son were, until their arrest, sharing a ‘face me, face you, apartment at Konifewo, Ijako in Ado Odo/Otta Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Kokumo said:

“We are all aware of the gruesome killing of a LASU student. The killing has been traced to Ikoyi-Ile.

“In furtherance of the investigation started by the Ogun State Command, we have brought our homicide experts to exhume and continue the investigation to prosecute the suspects.

“It is a gruesome murder and the whole thing is quite horrible. We will not fold our arms and watch lawless citizens take the law into their own hands.

“We have been informed that we have several churches in this community. It is our responsibility to conduct our investigation. What we are doing is intelligence policing driven by the people’s need.”

The Students’ Union Government (SUG) of the Lagos State University (LASU) has said it will mobilise students to pay their respects to their slain colleague.