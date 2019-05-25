LASPOTECH Security Guard Murders Colleague for Rituals

A private security guard at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), in Ikorodu, identified as Cletus Wilson, was arrested Friday for allegedly murdering one of his colleagues, John Okoro.

Premium Times reports that Wilson had attempted to escape shortly after committing the crime, but other security guards on the campus chased and caught him.

They immediately reported the matter at the police station along Ikorodu-Sagamu Road, and its personnel visited the scene where Wilson was handed over to them.

According to a witness, who requested anonymity, Wilson had confessed to the police that he hit Okoro on his neck with a heavy metal before he later slaughtered him with a cutlass.

“Very early on Friday we heard the noise on campus that another person had been killed by one of the security guards. It was after we moved near the scene of the incident that we saw how gory the whole thing is,” the witness said.

“Okoro is the guard at the Chemical Engineering Department while Wilson works at the Computer Engineering Department.

“After slaughtering his victim, Wilson also cut his hands. He was about to escape with the body parts before he was caught in the bush by other security men.

“He was handcuffed by the police and his photograph taken as he sat beside the corpse on the open field where the corpse was deposited.”

Speaking on the development, the polytechnic’s spokesperson, Olanrewaju Kuye, said both the victim and the alleged culprit are members of the outsourced security operatives engaged by the school.

He said;

“The report of the murder case is true. The two of them work for Kramoo Securities, a private company, which supplied them to the school. We have since reported the incident to both the police and the security company.

“We are aware it is for ritual purpose but the police would unravel the details in their investigations.”

The divisional police officer in charge of the police station, Adekunle Omisakin, said the matter is currently being investigated by his station.