Las Vegas Police Requests Ronaldo’s DNA Over Rape Allegations

The Police in Las Vegas have issued a warrant for a DNA sample from Cristiano Ronaldo as part of their investigation into the rape allegations made against the Juventus superstar.

Confirming the request, Ronaldo’s lawyer, Peter S. Christiansen, said it was a “very standard request”.

This comes after Ronaldo. 33, denies assaulting Kathryn Mayorga at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009.

“Mr Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation,” said Christiansen’s statement.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said it was “taking the same steps in this case as in any other sexual assault to facilitate the collection of DNA evidence.

The LVMPD added: “We can confirm that an official request has been submitted to Italian authorities.

“Due to this being an ongoing investigation, we have no additional information or comment on this case at this time.”

German daily Der Spiegel reports that in 2010, the Mayorga reached an out-of-court settlement with Ronaldo involving a $375,000 (£288,000) payment for agreeing never to go public with the allegations.

Ronaldo who moved to Italian giants Juventus from Real Madrid last summer, had previously dismissed the allegation as “fake news”, even as his lawyers claim documents used in Der Spiegel’s investigation were “completely fabricated”.

But the publication says it has “no reason” to doubt the authenticity of key documents used in its story.