Larsa Pippen Whips Up New Scottie Pippen Drama on Instagram

Larsa Pippen had a lot to say about her relationship with Scottie Pippen after folks called her out over her shady Instagram caption.

It all started after the TV star and model shared a new selfie with a caption that read: “Find someone who’ll put u first!!”

While many people had no problem with the caption, some thought she was shooting shade at her estranged partner Scottie.

One user wrote, “That’s what scottie did smh,” to which Larsa responded, “stop tripping dude u don’t know what you’re talking about. I held him down and still do. Just bc I don’t air his dirty laundry doesn’t mean it doesn’t stink I just don’t wanna do his laundry anymore.”

Another user wrote, “Too [sic] bad you didn’t put Scottie pippen first,” which also caused a small outburst from Larsa, who responded, “really? I did everything for him literally everything.”

Larsa and Scottie are currently separated, with their divorce pending.

Swipe to see her exchange with trolls:

