Lanre Gentry Says Things Are Good Between Him and Mercy Aigbe

Lanre Gentry wants you all to know there’s no bad blood between him and his estranged wife, Mercy Aigbe.

The hotelier in an interview with Saturday Beats, clarified the status of his relationship with the Nollywood actress.

“Me and Mercy are not fighting. If I want to see her, I would call her and if she needs anything, she also calls me.

“We have a good rapport. God has the final say over our relationship and He knows how it would turn out in the future.

“I take care of my children. I can’t speak for other fathers but I carry out my responsibilities as a man. I still see Mercy as a part of me.”

Days ago, news made the rounds that Gentry had remarried after he shared the picture of a woman on social media, calling her a good wife.

He has however debunked these claims.

“Who said that I have a new wife? A lot of people just make assumptions based on my Instagram posts. The lady that I referred to as my wife is my younger brother’s wife. She lives in London with her family. I called her my wife because she’s my brother’s wife”, he explained.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

