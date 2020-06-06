Lanre Gbajabiamila in Fresh Woes as Detailed Revelation of Alleged Fraud Comes to Light

The Director General of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, Mr Lanre Gbajabiamila, has landed fresh woes following new revelations coming to light.

The DG was issued a query which was signed by the Board’s Chairman, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, and six other members and may face the Economic Financial Crimes Commission over monumental fraud and misappropriation of public funds running into several billions of naira.

The 12-page query dated December 9, 2019, also contained two petitions; one from Growth and Development Monitoring Initiative, a non-profit organisation and the other by a private law firm known as A. T. Yusuf Chambers.

These were dated July 13, 2018 and June 11, 2019 respectively.

Allegations of Gbajabiamila running the commission like a private enterprise were made and how he spent Internally Generated Revenue through issuance of various payment vouchers without the knowledge and approval of the Board, the Public Procurement Act, and Bureau for Public Enterprise guidelines.

Lanre Gbajabiamila is accused of spending over N827m in 2019 which was neither approved nor budgeted for amongst other financial misappropriations.

