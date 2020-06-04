Lancelot Imaseun Says Sexual Assault Accusation Against Him is a ‘Private Matter’

Lancelot Imaseun has spoken up following accusation by actress Sylvia Oluchi that he sexually assaulted her during a film shoot in 2008.

In case you missed it: Oluchi shared her story in a WhatsApp group chat called Filmic, in which she recalled how the filmmaker viciously assaulted her during the filming of his movie, Bent Arrows.

She wrote:

“When we were filming Bent Arrows back in 2008 in Abuja. You told be to come to your room in the hotel after shoot at night (we were all camped in the same hotel). You made some moves, when I refused, you physically pinned me to the bed and shoved your tongue down my mouth while squeezing my boobs.”

This has stirred heated reactions on social media, and when Pulse.Ng reached out to him for comment, he claimed to be surprised by the accusation, and added that it is ‘a private matter.’

He said:

“It is still a private matter so I am not in a position to make a statement. The group chat where the accusation was made is a private one and the group’s admins have set up a committee to investigate the allegation. So, while I am surprised as anybody else- it is from 13 years ago, I have been advised to be quiet. It is an industry thing for now and cannot be made public.“

