Lana Del Rey Explains Why She Dragged Black Women Into Her Rant

Lana Del Rey says she never meant to diss black women in her Instagram rant, and this comes hours after her shocking post stirred a massive backlash.

In case you missed how the drama started: the singer announced yesterday that she is about to drop a new album, then she went on to post a follow-up post defending her lyrics, particularly those concerning women with “sometimes submissive or passive roles” in their relationships.

According to her, “Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc.” She continues, “I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”

She said a whole lot.

Many people called her out for dismissing the criticisms and attacks especially the black women in her list had faced over the years, and some noted that she should have just gone ahead and made her point without using black women as tool to seek more power in her privilege.

See the post here.

Well, the singer has defended herself, claiming that the women she mentioned are those she adores. “To be clear because I knowwwwww you love to twist things. I fucking love these singers and know them. #that is why I mentioned them I would also like to have some of the same freedom of expression without judgment of hysteria,” she told her critics.

She continued, “the singers I mentioned are my favorite singers. So if you want to try and make a bone to pick out of that like you always do be my guest.”

“Tt doesn’t change the fact that I haven’t had the same opportunity to express what I wanted to express without being completely decimated and if you want to say that that has something to do with race that’s your opinion but that’s not what I was saying.”

She also said that the backlash to her initial comments is “exactly the point of my post – there are certain women that culture doesn’t want to have a voice it may not have to do with race I don’t know what it has to do with.

“I don’t care anymore but don’t ever ever ever ever bro- call me racist because that is bullshit.”

See her rant below:

