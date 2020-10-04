Lana Del Rey Dragged for Wearing Mesh Mask to Her Book Signing

Lana Del Rey caught a lot of flak after she wore a mesh mask to the Los Angeles Barnes & Noble, where she met with fans and signed physical copies of her poetry book, Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass.

The singer announced the event in an Instagram video, in which she was seen wearing what appeared to be a mesh mask—similar to the one she donned on the September issue of Interview.

Shortly after her announcement, folks took to social media to drag her for filth for failing to wear a mask that provided adequate protection from coronavirus. Some even pointed out that her mouth and nose were very visible through the face covering, which would make it much easier for the virus particles to spread.

She even wore the mesh mask during a meet-and-greet with fans.

The singer had yet to address the outrage as at press time.

