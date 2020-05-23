Lana Del Rey Continues to Defend Controversial Instagram Comments

Lana Del Rey has written another Instagram post in which she defended her controversial comment that set social media on fire.

Del Rey wrote:

“A couple of final notes on my ‘controversial post’ that’s not controversial at all. Despite the feedback I’ve heard from several people that I mentioned in a complementary way, whether it be Ariana or Doja Cat—I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing about was the importance of self advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality.” Del Rey added that “there does have to be room for that type in what will inevitably become a new wave/3rd wave of feminism that is rapidly approaching. Watch!”

She continued:

Perhaps I could’ve given more context to my post by mentioning the title of the second book that would be out next March called behind the iron gates – insights from an institution

I’m sorry that the folks who I can only assume are super trump/pence supporters or hyper liberals or flip-flopping headline grabbing critics can’t read and want to make it a race war, when in fact the issue was with *female critics and *female alternative artists who are dissociated from their own fragility and sexuality and berate more sexually liberated artists like myself and the women I mentioned.

But in truth making it about race says so much more about you than it does about me—you want the drama, you don’t want to believe that a woman could be beautiful, strong, and fragile at the same time, loving and all inclusive by making personal reparations simply for the joy of doing it it [sic]. Nothing new here in your reaction. Same as ten years ago when a million think pieces came out about me feigning emotional fragility or lying about coming from no money when that was the truth.

My aim and my message are clear. That I have control of my own story. If the women I mention don’t wanna be associated with me that’s absolutely fine by me.

In case you missed how the drama started: the singer announced two days ago that she is about to drop a new album, then she went on to post a follow-up post defending her lyrics, particularly those concerning women with “sometimes submissive or passive roles” in their relationships.

According to her, “Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc.” She continues, “I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”

Well, she has now defended herself.

See her post below:

