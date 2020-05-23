Lana Del Rey Continues to Defend Controversial Instagram Comments

My aim and my message are clear. That I have control of my own story. If the women I mention don’t wanna be associated with me that’s absolutely fine by me.

In case you missed how the drama started: the singer announced two days ago that she is about to drop a new album, then she went on to post a follow-up post defending her lyrics, particularly those concerning women with “sometimes submissive or passive roles” in their relationships.

According to her, “Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc.” She continues, “I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”

Well, she has now defended herself.

