Lana Del Rey Continues to Defend Controversial Instagram Comments

Lana Del Rey has written another Instagram post in which she defended her controversial comment that set social media on fire.
Del Rey wrote:
“A couple of final notes on my ‘controversial post’ that’s not controversial at all. Despite the feedback I’ve heard from several people that I mentioned in a complementary way, whether it be Ariana or Doja Cat—I want to say that I remain firm in my clarity and stance in that what I was writing about was the importance of self advocacy for the more delicate and often dismissed, softer female personality.” Del Rey added that “there does have to be room for that type in what will inevitably become a new wave/3rd wave of feminism that is rapidly approaching. Watch!”
She continued:
In case you missed how the drama started: the singer announced two days ago that she is about to drop a new album, then she went on to post a follow-up post defending her lyrics, particularly those concerning women with “sometimes submissive or passive roles” in their relationships.
According to her, “Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc.” She continues, “I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”
Well, she has now defended herself.
See her post below: