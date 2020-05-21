Lana Del Rey Confirms New Album, Calls Out Nicki Minaj, Beyonce & More

Lana Del Rey should have just gone ahead and announce her forthcoming album, but she decided to drag in black women into her announcement– to give her post global attention?

In her post, the singer says her album will be here on September 5, and then she went on to post a follow-up in an Instagram post defending her lyrics, particularly those concerning women with “sometimes submissive or passive roles” in their relationships.

According to her, “Doja Cat, Ariana, Camila, Cardi B, Kehlani and Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones with songs about being sexy, wearing no clothes, fucking, cheating etc.” She continues, “I’m fed up with female writers and alt singers saying that I glamorize abuse when in reality I’m just a glamorous person singing about the realities of what we are all now seeing are very prevalent emotionally abusive relationships all over the world.”

She goes on, “I’m not not a feminist—but there has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like me—the kind of woman who says no but men hear yes—the kind of women who are slated mercilessly for being their authentic, delicate selves, the kind of women who get their own stories and voices taken away from them by stronger women or by men who hate women.”

Now, the fans of the named women are dragging her for filth.

