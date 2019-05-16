Lampard’s Derby County Down Leeds to Reach Championship Playoff Final

Derby County have secured their place in the Championship play-off final after a 4-2 win over Leeds United.

In a nervy affair on Wednesday, Substitute Jake Marriott scored twice as Derby County came from behind to beat 10-man Leeds United 4-2 to reach the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley.

Frank Lampard’s men had started brightly, but it was Leeds who went in front on 24 minutes when Stuart Dallas finished.

Lampard hauled off midfielder Duane Holmes and introduced Marriott and 33 seconds later, the striker had equalised with his first touch after a defensive blunder.

After the break, Mason Mount scored with 40 seconds to make it 2-1, but Dallas netted his second of the night.

The Rams then went ahead for the first time in the tie, when Harry Wilson kept his composure to slot home a penalty and Derby were in dreamland when Marriott finished off a sweeping counter five minutes before the end and set up a meeting with Aston Villa, who beat West Brom in a penalty shoot-out on Tuesday.