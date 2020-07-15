Lampard wants more as Chelsea tighten grip on third spot

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he “wants more” from his team after a 1-0 victory over relegated Norwich to boost their pursuit of Champions League football next season.

Striker Olivier Giroud guided a header past Tim Krul on the stroke of half-time after Christian Pulisic created space for the cross on the right to see the Blues over the line.

The Chelsea pair almost combined again in the second half but Pulisic could not guide Giroud’s chipped ball past Krul.

Victory strengthens Chelsea’s hold on third place in the Premier League, where they sit four points above Leicester and Manchester United, who both play on Thursday.

In a chat with Sky Sports after the match Lampard said: “At this stage of the season results are critical and we didn’t concede any chances of note to let them score.

“Where we are at as a team and where we are in the table, it is all about the result.”

