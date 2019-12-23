Lampard v Mourinho: Oliseh gives verdict

Former Super Eagles coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said Chelsea defeated Tottenham 2-0, because Frank Lampard opted to put up “an exhibition of proactive football”.

The eagerly anticipated London derby was settled by Willian’s first-half brace at the Tottenham Stadium.

Many have hailed the tactical nous of Lampard after the victory, which give the Blues ome breathing space in the race for a top four finish.

Writing on his Twitter account, Oliseh singled out Brazilian playmaker Willian for his fine display.

“Such a dominant exhibition of proactive football by Chelsea vs Tottenham, epitomized by this exceptional player in Willian.

“Tactically and all other forms, Chelsea players and staff were better in my opinion. Shame racism showed its ugly face once again. Bravo Chelsea,” he tweeted.

The West London side’s fans have long referred to White Hart Lane as ‘three point lane’, reinforced by a 12-year unbeaten run in North London between 1989 and 2001 where Chelsea won nine out of 14 games.

In recent years Spurs have bitten back – winning three but still losing two home games.

Sunday’s victory was extra sweet for Chelsea fans, as they celebrated handing Jose Mourinho his second defeat at Spurs and ruined his record of never having lost at home to a former side.