Lampard outwits Mourinho as Chelsea down Spurs

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard out-manouevred his former mentor Jose Mourinho in a comfortable win at Tottenham overshadowed by alleged racist behaviour aimed at visiting defender Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger was involved in the second-half incident that saw Tottenham’s Son Heung-min sent off.

The striker was dismissed, following a video assistant referee review, for raising his boot in a clash with the German centre-back near the touchline.

The match was also held up when objects were thrown towards Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, capping a miserable afternoon for Spurs and Mourinho against his former club.

It marred an outstanding Chelsea display that halted their recent slide, with the game effectively won inside the first 45 minutes courtesy of Willian’s superb curling finish and a penalty from the Brazilian awarded by VAR after Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga had flattened Marcos Alonso.

Chelsea’s victory strengthened their grip on fourth place and left them four points above fifth-placed Sheffield United – who beat Brighton and Howe Albion 1-0 on Saturday.

Spurs remain in seventh place – six points adrift of the top four places.