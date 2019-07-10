Lamidi Adeosun Promoted to Lt Gen – Same as COAS Buratai

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the promotion Lamidi Adeosun, a major general and chief of training and operations at army headquarters, to lieutenant-general — the same rank as Tukur Buratai, the chief of army staff.

It is the first time in this democratic dispensation, the Nigerian army will have two lieutenant-generals.

Adeosun’s promotion places him in good stead to replace Buratai, who has spent more than 35 years in service and is ordinarily due for retirement.

Meanwhile, Buluma Biu, a brigadier-general and the general officer commanding of army’s 7 division, was also promoted a major general.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sagir Musa, army’s spokesperson, said the promotion was the president’s demonstration of his support for the armed forces.

“The present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to demonstrate total and unflinching support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the bid to effectively contain the security situation in the country especially activities of terrorists in the North East,” the statement read.

“In particular, the government has shown commitment to recognizing excellence, dedication and commitment on the part of personnel of the Nigerian Army. It is in this wise that the President, Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the accelerated promotion of two senior officers and a subaltern of the Nigerian Army. The officers are granted promotion for their extraordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter insurgency operation in the North Eastern part of the country.”