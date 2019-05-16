Lamar Odom Reveals He’s Had Sex With Over 2, 000 Women

Lamar Odom has opened up about his old obsessions.

According to the former NBA star, he had been fascinated with sex, the idea and performance of it, such that he ended up sleeping with over 2, 000 women.

“I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember,” Lamar Odom writes in his book, Darkness to Light, in which he also talked about how crippling this obsession is. And he also opened up about the drug addiction that nearly cost him his life.

“I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember,” he continued in the memoir, per People, adding, “I am a sex addict […] There were too many strippers to count. It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

He continued, “I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”

Odom was married to Khloé Kardashian for four years before they split in 2013.