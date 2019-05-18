Lamar Odom Reveals He Used Prosthetic Penis to Pass Drug Test for 2004 Olympics

A new excerpt of Lamar Odom’s upcoming memoir, Darkness to Light, has revealed yet another major detail about the former NBA star’s life.

This time, the Odom says he used a prosthetic penis to pass a drug test for the 2004 Summer Olympics. The excerpt reads:

“[…] the joy of being named to the twelve-man roster quickly turned to anxiety when Olympic officials informed me that I would have to pass a drug test before officially joining the team,” Odom said in the memoir, calling the chance to play for the U.S. “one of the biggest honors in my career.” He then explained how he got a “call from USA Basketball that a drug tester would be coming to my house in a few days to administer the screening […] There was absolutely no way I was going to pass. I’d been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in.”

The excerpt further detailed how he enlisted the help of his trainer “to urinate into the reservoir of the phallus, which was hidden in the balls” in order to fool the drug tester.

It continued:

“We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test. After an exhaustive search we ordered a giant, rubber, black cock to arrive the next day. I unzipped my pants and carefully slid the fake penis through the zipper hole. To get the pee to come out of the tip, I had to squeeze the shaft repeatedly…”

Despite being “paranoid it wouldn’t work,” the ploy was successful. Odom was able to play at the Olympics.

The international multi-sport event took place in Athens, Greece that year. The U.S. Men’s Olympic basketball team ended up getting bronze at the games.

This comes mere days after another excerpt revealed that he had sex with over 2, 000 women.

Darkness to Light will be out on May 28