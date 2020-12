It’s finally over between Lamar Odom and his fiancée, Sabrina Parr and it seems that things went down south before the split.

The former basketballer took to his Instagram page to call out Parr as he accused her of hijacking his social media accounts.

Lamar made sure to post receipt of his allegations on his Instastories, sharing that Instagram requested me send a messy via Sabrina’s email or telephone number.

