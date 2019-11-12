Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr Are Now Engaged

Congratulations to Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr.

The pair has taken to their social media to announce their engagement. “Introducing my new fiancé,” Odom wrote in a post. “Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom. She the ONE!!!!”

Parr also took to Instagram to celebrate the big occasion. “I SAID YES,” she wrote. “@lamarodom #mrsparrodom #lamarandsabrina”

E! News adds that a source close to the couple claim they are celebrating in Miami. “Lamar, Sabrina, Nene Leakes and her husband are currently celebrating the engagement at Prime 112 in Miami,” the source said. “The group enjoyed dinner and desert and a champagne toast is going to happen shortly.”

Also Odom got engaged right in time for his 40th birthday. The former NBA player and Parr, a health and life coach, went official with their relationship back in August by posting to IG.