Lamar Odom and Fiancée, Sabrina Parr Set to Tie the Knot in November

Khloe Kardashian’s ex- husband, Lamar Odom is set to marry his fiancée, Sabrina Parr come November of 2020.

The basketballer and his his fitness model partner, took to their Instagram pages to share a ‘Save the Date’ poster of their upcoming nuptials.

The couple whose wedding hastag has been revealed as #TheOdomsLastDance, will be taking that walk down the aisle in Miami, Florida come November 11, 2020.

Sabrina Parr captioned a picture of the wedding poster;

“We’ve both experienced many relationships. Been married, divorced, you name it, we’ve been through it… But this right here will be our LAST DANCE! Can’t wait to marry you big man.”

Lamar Odom also captioned his own shot of the poster;

“When you get a real one, you gotta keep her @getuptoparr!!!! #wifey #mrsodom #theodomslastdance”.

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr got engaged in November 2019.

Odom was previously married to reality star, Khloé Kardashian with whom he tied the knot in 2009 just one month after they met.

They pair separated after four years of marriage due to Odom’s struggles with addiction and infidelity, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

