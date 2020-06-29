LaLiga: Madrid move top after beating Espanyol

Real Madrid moved two points clear at the top of La Liga after grinding out a 1-0 victory at bottom club Espanyol.

Casemiro scored the only goal as he latched onto Karim Benzema’s brilliant no-look backheel through the legs of defender Bernardo Espinosa before firing home.

The Brazilian had earlier gone close to the opener when his shot from his own half was saved by Diego Lopez.

Espanyol had several chances with Thibaut Courtois making five saves to protect Los Blancos’ slim lead.

Real Madrid are now only six wins – or five wins and a draw – from a second La Liga title since 2012.

Meanwhile, City rivals Atletico can do them a favour when they visit Barca on Thursday.

