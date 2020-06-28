LaLiga: Barca slip-up in title race

A late goal by former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas denied Barcelona all three points as they settled to a thrilling 2-2 draw at Celta Vigo in the LaLiga on Saturday.

A brace from Luis Suarez was not enough as Fedor Smolov and Aspas were on target for the hosts to secure a share of the spoils.

Barcelona needed to secure all three points to put pressure back on title rivals Real Madrid who don’t play until Sunday at Espanyol.

But the draw against Celta Vigo means La Blaugrana go top in the league table but are just a point above Madrid, who could open a two-goal lead on Sunday.

Suarez opened scoring for Barcelona in the 20th minute but Smolov drew Celta Vigo level on 55 minutes.

Suarez grabbed his second goal in the 67th minute before Aspas made it 2-2 with two minutes remaining in the game.

