Lala Akindoju Slams Actors Guild of Nigeria for Visiting Regina Daniels

Kemi Lala Akindoju is not happy with the members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria and has taken to her Twitter to share her disappointment.

It all started after a video surfaced online showing the moment the members paid Regina Daniels a courtesy visit following the birth of her son. While she has no problem with them paying the actress a visit, she expected better, like a statement from the board addressing the recent wave of reports of sexual abuse in the industry, or how policies they could set to navigate the COIVD-19 pandemic.

“This is actually shameful,” she wrote on her page, adding, “In these times where the actor’s guild should show leadership on pressing issues like navigating the industry with COVID-19, like creating structures to stop sexual harassment in the industry. This is their priority. Even if you visit your member, must you film and post?”

She continued, “The videos we need to see about future and safety of practitioners. Yet, they abuse us and insist that we join. Sigh!”

See her tweets below:

"@gidifeedtv: Actors Guild of Nigeria visits Regina

Daniels, named her baby "Nollywood Baby of the

year" Do they do this for every actress who puts to bed ? @Gidi_Traffic pic.twitter.com/DHo0pusLsH — GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) July 6, 2020

This is actually shameful. In these times where the actor’s guild should show leadership on pressing issues like navigating the industry with COVID-19, like creating structures to stop sexual harassment in the industry. This is their priority. Even if you visit your member https://t.co/XDLgEtRfoU — Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) July 6, 2020

must you film and post? The videos we need to see about future and safety of practitioners. Yet, they abuse us and insist that we join. Sigh! 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ — Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) July 6, 2020

