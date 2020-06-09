Kemi Lala Akindoju has taken to her Twitter to shut down the rumours making rounds that legendary actor, Olu Jacobs, is dead.

The disturbing was first shared by unknown people on social media, and it wasn’t long before it became a trending topic, catching the attention of folks like Lala, who are close to the Jacobs family.

And she immediately reached out to them and returned to her Twitter to slam the rumourmongers. “Uncle Olu Jacobs is alive and well. Very much so. I just got off the phone with him. Please stop spreading fake news,” she tweeted.

See her post below:

Uncle Olu Jacobs is alive and well. Very much so. I just got off the phone with him. Please stop spreading fake news — Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) June 9, 2020

