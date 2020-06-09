Lala Akindoju Shuts Down Rumour that Olu Jacobs is Dead: “He’s Alive and Well!”

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Lala Akindoju Shuts Down Rumour that Olu Jacobs is Dead: “He’s Alive and Well!”

Kemi Lala Akindoju has taken to her Twitter to shut down the rumours making rounds that legendary actor, Olu Jacobs, is dead.

The disturbing was first shared by unknown people on social media, and it wasn’t long before it became a trending topic, catching the attention of folks like Lala, who are close to the Jacobs family.

And she immediately reached out to them and returned to her Twitter to slam the rumourmongers. “Uncle Olu Jacobs is alive and well. Very much so. I just got off the phone with him. Please stop spreading fake news,” she tweeted.

See her post below:

Related Posts

Tonto Dikeh Shows off Mercedes Benz Gift, Says Her Cars Now Total Six in Number

June 9, 2020

Ex BBN Housemate, Mike Edwards Shades Venita Akpofure with Tweet

June 9, 2020

‘Your Favourite London Parrot’, Khafi Kareem Flips the Script on Haters Amid Reunion Show

June 9, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply