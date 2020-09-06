Lala Akindoju Says People Should Keep the Same Energy Defending Men as They Do Women

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Lala Akindoju Says People Should Keep the Same Energy Defending Men as They Do Women

Lala Akindoju has taken to Twitter to reiterate that people keep the same energy shielding and defending men as they do women.

The actress and producer reacting to the events in the Big Brother Naija house especially the verbal assault Erica, the current HOH, unleashed on fellow housemate, Laycon after their Saturday night party.

Posting a series of tweets, Lala Akindoju stated that when we speak up against things done to a woman, we should keep the same energy when it happens to a man too.

See her tweets below.

, , ,

Related Posts

Erica Nlewedim Has Been Disqualified From the #BBNaija House!

September 6, 2020

AY Makun Details Life Lessons to be Learnt from Big Brother Naija

September 6, 2020

Filmmaker Mildred Okwo Shows Support for Erica Nlewedim: “You Will be Fine!”

September 6, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply