Lala Akindoju Says People Should Keep the Same Energy Defending Men as They Do Women

Lala Akindoju has taken to Twitter to reiterate that people keep the same energy shielding and defending men as they do women.

The actress and producer reacting to the events in the Big Brother Naija house especially the verbal assault Erica, the current HOH, unleashed on fellow housemate, Laycon after their Saturday night party.

Posting a series of tweets, Lala Akindoju stated that when we speak up against things done to a woman, we should keep the same energy when it happens to a man too.

See her tweets below.

Let’s always keep the same energy Abeg. If we are getting to a point where we speak up against things that men have done to women let’s do the same thing when a woman does it to a man. What he has been called those names as a child and through school and he gets triggered — Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) September 6, 2020

and harms himself or something else. What is wrong is wrong biko. — Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) September 6, 2020

