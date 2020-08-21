Lala Akindoju Has a Message for Nigerian Youths and Their Passion for Big Brother Naija

Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju has a very important message for Nigerian youths as it concern their dedication to the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija.

The actress and producer took to Twitter to encourage the younger generation to be as passionate for this country and its leadership as it is for the show.

Lala Akindoju who seems like an avid follower of the show herself given her social media activity, tweeted that she wishes the youths would ‘take our elections and holding our leaders accountable as seriously a s passionately as we take big brother’.

Concerning upcoming elections, the event compere and producer said young people should dedicate the same energy to register to vote when it is time.

Akindoju finished off her tweet by stating that we have to do more to fight for our country.

I still wish we will take our elections and holding our leaders accountable as seriously and passionately as we take big brother. I wish young people will give the same energy to register to vote when it is time. We have to do more to fight for our country. — Kemi Lala Akindoju (@lalaakindoju) August 21, 2020

