Lala Akindoju Fact Checks Lagos State Deputy Governor After Saying Protests Blocked Roads

Lala Akindoju did not waste time in fact checking the Lagos State Deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat after tweeting that #EndSARS protests caused roadblock thereby, inhibiting free movement.

The actress was quick to remind the politician of causing a roadblock himself for such frivolous reason as his birthday celebration whereas youths are protesting to stay alive.

Lala Akindoju requested the number 2 man in Lagos State maintain the same energy for the protests as he did with his party.

She tweeted;

But sir, you blocked the road for your birthday party. The effect on the whole city was felt. Let’s keep the same energy sir, this time around the roads are blocked because we want to stay alive. Thank you sir”.

