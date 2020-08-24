Lala Akindoju Defends Laycon, Says His Gang Up Against Erica is a “Coping Mechanism”

Lala Akindoju is a strong Laycon supporter and sees no problem with a man ganging up against a woman who rejected his sexual advances.

In case you missed all the drama: This year’s Big Brother Naija reality TV show has been trailed with yet another toxic drama, this time from Laycon who feels slighted by Erica, who rejected his sexual advances. Nigerians have since been divided by this unsettling event, with many people defending Laycon.

Akindoju sees no problem with how Laycon has smeared Erica’s name in the house; she thinks his attitude toward Erica is simply “a coping mechanism.”

She tweeted:

“Let’s not forget that people handle rejection differently. Some of us know the extents we go to get over people we love but have rejected us. Unfortunately this person is trapped in the same house. It is not impossible that he will talk about it every time he sees her. Some of us will block people that have rejected our advances on all platforms as a way to get over them. Some of us spend months whining to our friends and they listen and just endure till we have healed fully. Unfortunately this person has cameras on him and the whole. Continent is watching. Let’s just be a little human. We don’t talk about how people deal with rejection enough. Plus who says men can’t/shouldn’t whine about feeling rejected/hurt for as long as they want to? I even like that he admits how he feels and admits to being hurt. Rejection is not an easy thing to deal with o. Let’s be a little human and not mock people’s coping mechanisms.”

