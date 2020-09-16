Lala Akindoju Celebrates 2nd Year Tradversary

Lala Akindoju is celebrating the second year anniversary of her traditional wedding to her chef husband, Gbugbemi Fregene.

The actress, casting director and producer, took to her Instagtam page to share photos from the occasion which happened this day September 16, 2018.

Lala Akindoju wrote a sweet message to her husband of two years, stating that next to Jesus, he is the best that has happened to her.

She confessed that though she’s a hard one to love, he has consistently loved her unconditionally and daily reminds her of God’s love.

Check out her sweet message below.

