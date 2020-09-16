Lala Akindoju Celebrates 2nd Year Tradversary

Lala Akindoju is celebrating the second year anniversary of her traditional wedding to her chef husband, Gbugbemi Fregene.
The actress, casting director and producer, took to her Instagtam page to share photos from the occasion which happened this day September 16, 2018.
Lala Akindoju wrote a sweet message to her husband of two years, stating that next to Jesus, he is the best that has happened to her.
She confessed that though she’s a hard one to love, he has consistently loved her unconditionally and daily reminds her of God’s love.
Check out her sweet message below.
Time does fly when you are having a blast. . . 2 years ago today, we got married traditionally and I remember that day with a rush of emotions but most of all, gratitude! . . Next to Jesus, this man is the best thing that happened to me, so I celebrate you today and always. . . Thank you for loving me unconditionally- I know I’m hard to love sometimes but you daily remind me of how God loves me…and that’s enough. . My booest boo. My Daddy wa. My Mr A. @chef_fregz . . Indeed, #àṣéwẹ́rẹ́niṣẹ́olúwa. . . My turban: @turbantempest My outfit: @lanredasilvaajayi Fabric: @morayoasoasiko. Makeup: @prospottedmakeover 📸: @jidekola .