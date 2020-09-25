Lakers one win away from NBA finals

The Los Angeles Lakers inched closer to the NBA Finals with a 114-108 victory over the Denver Nuggets in game four of the Western Conference finals in Orlando.

Anthony Davis scored a game-high 34 points while LeBron James added 26, plus nine rebounds and eight assists.

Jamal Murray top-scored for the Nuggets with 32 points but missed all of his three-point efforts.

The Lakers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1 with game five on Saturday.

The Lakers closed out their previous two series’ – against the Portland Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets – in five games.

They look set to meet the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, as they also hold a 3-1 over the Boston Celtics lead in the Eastern Conference finals with game five on Friday.

