Lake gases powering homes in Rwanda

Lake Kivu in Rwanda contains 300 billion cubic metres of carbon dioxide and 60 billion cubic metres of methane.

And as part of the technological and governmental revolution in the East-African country, the gases are now being removed from the lake through the KivaWatt project with the methane being pumped to a nearby power plant.

This comes at an opportune time for many Rwandans as only about 51% of the population have access to electricity.

By 2024, the government led by President Paul Kagame hopes this will rise to 100% and it is hoped an expansion of the KivaWatt project will help make that possible.

Many see it as a welcome departure from the norms in most African countries where gas flaring continues to be a major challenge.