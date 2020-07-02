Lai Mohammed promises 2 million jobs

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says his ministry can create two million additional jobs within the next three years in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s determination to move 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Alhaji Mohammed made this known to State House Correspondents while briefing them on the outcome of Wednesday’s virtual cabinet meeting presided over by President Buhari.

The Minister said this was part of his presentation to the cabinet, regarding his Ministerial Performance Report covering the period of August 2019 to June 2020.

According to him, “the Cultural Industrial Centres, which are scattered all over the country, are capable of creating 500,000 jobs within the next three years, as the nation can have some 100,000 jobs from the restoration of museums, especially in Lagos, Plateau and Kwara states.

“But the good news, as contained in today’s presentation, is that the Ministry of Information and Culture is set to create over 2 million jobs within the next three years.

“We are doing this through the implementation of Deliverable number seven, which mandates us to collaborate with the private sector to create jobs for the youth.”

Mohammed noted that the number one job creator under the Ministry of Information and Culture is the Digital Switch Over (DSO) in broadcasting.

“The DSO is set to create one million jobs in the next three years through the manufacturing of set-top-boxes (decoders) and TV sets, TV and Film production, as well as TV and Online advertising and Data, among others,” he said.

The Information Minister said the DSO will also fetch 100 million dollars from the collection of TV licences and Digital Access Fess, as well as one billion dollars from the sale of the spectrum that would be vacated once the Analogue to Digital migration has been completed.

He further disclosed that the ministry had so far rolled out the DSO in five states (Enugu, Osun, Kwara, Kaduna and Plateau States) as well as the Federal Capital Territory, while efforts had been intensified to extend the rollout to all parts of the country.

