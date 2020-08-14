‘Lai Mohammed needs to be sacked’ – NUJ tells Buhari

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Abuja chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

This comes after the allegation by the board chairman of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Ikra Aliyu Bilbis, that the minister “unilaterally” amended the broadcasting code without consulting relevant stakeholders.

Mohammed had recently unveiled the Reviewed Broadcasting Code which saw an increase in the fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million, a move stakeholders in the NBC had allegedly kicked against.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Ogbeche said “Lai Mohammed needs to be sacked” by President Buhari.

His call came after the NBC imposed the new N5 million fine on Nigeria Info FM, Lagos, for airing an interview where a former presidential aspirant, Obadiah Mailafia, claimed that a serving governor in northern Nigeria was a leader of the Boko Haram insurgents.

Mailafia was subsequently invited for questioning by the Department of State Security and has since been released.

