Lagos yellow taxis launch ride-hailing app

Lagos State Yellow Taxi/Cab Drivers Association on Tuesday launched a digital Mobile App to enhance their operational efficiency.

During the launch, the State Government gave a warning that the drivers must be more civil and operate in line with regulations that guide public transportation.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, advised members of the taxi association to comply with the extant laws and stipulated regulations to ensure success and sustainability of the initiative.

Speaking at the Eko Cab App Launch held at the Events Centre, Hakeem Balogun Street, Agidingbi, Ikeja, the Commissioner, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr Oluseyi Whenu urged the operators of the commercial vehicles to leverage digital technology to bring innovation into their business.

“The State Government is not out to punish anyone, as you go digital today, I want you to know that it places more responsibility on you. You are expected to be more civil and friendly with your customers more than before, while you are expected to operate in line with the extant laws and regulations that guide public transportation in the State”, Oladeinde warned.

While pledging government’s continued support and equal opportunity for all investors in public transportation, the Commissioner affirmed that the State Government would create a level playing field and enabling environment for all investors to ensure a quick return on their investments.

“The present administration will continue to implement government programmes and policies that will be of great benefit to public transport operators while we pledge our commitment to creating an enabling environment that will attract more investors into public transportation; we will give equal opportunity to all, we are not biased nor one-sided, we will continue to support all good initiatives that can enhance free flow of traffic”, Oladeinde reiterated

The Commissioner commended the Lagos State Taxi Drivers for their support for the T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda by digitalising their operations in line with global standard practice, imploring them to support the ongoing reforms to make the transport system rank among the best in the world.

Oladeinde stressed that compliance with the traffic law will ensure the reduction in traffic gridlocks and road crashes, just as it will restore safety and sanity on roads in the metropolis.

In his remarks, the General Secretary of the Lagos State Yellow Taxi Drivers & EkoCab Association, Mr Taiwo Omolekan thanked the Lagos State Government for their consistent support towards the realisation of the EkoCab App and its take-off scheduled for March 17, 2020.