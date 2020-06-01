Lagos to reopen religious, social centres

The Lagos State Safety Commission has announced that it is set to begin the Register-to-Open initiative of the state government as it looks to reopen the state for business and other activities.

This was disclosed by the Director-General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola, during a press conference on the government’s plan towards the gradual reopening of the economy.

Mojola declared that in line with the directives of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the guidelines towards reopening of the economy, especially religious and social centres have been developed and consultation is ongoing with all stakeholders in partnership with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

He noted that upon registration, a verification process will be carried out to ensure adequate space management is put in place across the various centres to guarantee that social distancing, hygiene and safety measures are maintained across all religious and social centres.

He stated that a committee has been set up by the governor headed by the Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, consisting of other ministries, including the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, Home Affairs, Physical Planning and Urban Renewal, Economic Planning and Budget, to ensure that the process of reopening is done effortlessly.

He added that the commission has met with various stakeholders in the hospitality and tourism sector and will be engaging more stakeholders in the coming week on the best approach to the gradual reopening of the economy and registration of entities within the various sectors.

Mojala maintained that the only way to beat the Covid-19 pandemic is through a collective effort with all Stakeholders and urged all a sundry to cooperate with the government in adhering to the safety guidelines.

