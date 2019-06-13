Lagos Teacher Killed in Car Crash

A level 17 teacher in Lagos State died in an early morning car crash on her way to work on Tuesday.

The teacher identified as Mrs Ikeji worked at the Lagos State-owned Festac Girls Senior Secondary School until her death.

A non-teaching staff in the school told The Guardian that the teacher was living in Agege and had to travel to Festac every day to teach.

“She was rushing down to the school that day because her students had NECO Home Economics practical in the morning,” the staff said.

“She died on her way here. A teacher was brought in from another school to help the students.”

The Guardian learned that Ikeji was transferred to Festac Girls in District V in 2015 from a school in Agege (District I).

A teacher who knew her said the deceased was always fatigued due to the distance she had to travel every day.

“Moreover, she had a sick husband she catered to and combining that with the long journey to work affected her,” the teacher said.