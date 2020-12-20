Lagos State Shuts Down Cubana Night Club for Flouting Covid-19 Protocols

The Lagos State government has shut down Cubana night club for flouting the newly imposed Covid-19 protocols by the state.

Members of the Lagos State Safety Commission stormed the Ikeja GRA facility on Saturday night for hosting its customers despite the ban on night clubs, concerts and street parties.

Recall that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had on Friday, December 18, released a new directive which placed a ban on concerts, street parties, and nightclubs as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID19 in the state as there has been a spike in new cases, confirming that Nigeria is currently experiencing a second wave of the pandemic.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

